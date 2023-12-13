Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $426.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

