Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

