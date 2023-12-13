VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 463,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

