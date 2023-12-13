Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

