VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 89,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 891.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 704,957 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in VEON by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,031,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 323,847 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

