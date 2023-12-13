Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 359.8% in November

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the November 15th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 32.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Verb Technology stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 797.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.48%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

