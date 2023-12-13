Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,907,000. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

