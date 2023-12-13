Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,243 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

