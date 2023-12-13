Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.