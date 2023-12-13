Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

