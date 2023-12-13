Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $691,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

