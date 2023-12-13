Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.