Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.19.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

