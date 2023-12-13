Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading Down 4.1%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.08 and last traded at C$6.09. Approximately 238,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 369,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VGCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
