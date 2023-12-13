VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USTB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
