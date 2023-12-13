VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 828.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

