Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.50).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,434.60). In other news, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £154,090 ($193,434.60). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,781.22). 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 156.05 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.47. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

