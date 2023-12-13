Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $295.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.19.

V stock opened at $259.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

