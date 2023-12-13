Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.57.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

