Vyant Bio (OTCMKTS:VYNT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 179,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,466% from the average session volume of 6,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VYNT

Vyant Bio Trading Down 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYNT – Free Report) by 3,001.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.