Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Given New C$146.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$146.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$176.92.

TSE:WCN opened at C$197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$169.72 and a 12 month high of C$197.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$184.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$185.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 8.9657306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

