Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.62. 102,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 337,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOWL. Wedbush began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 144.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 326,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

