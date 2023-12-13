William Blair Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,000.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.33. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,349 shares of company stock valued at $72,837,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.