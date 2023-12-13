WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 19,700.0% in November

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 19,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.15% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTR opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

