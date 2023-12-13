Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 64,088,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 31,717,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Woodbois Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

