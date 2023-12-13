X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 59.0% in November

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

