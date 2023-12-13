X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.63.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
