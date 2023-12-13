XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.05.

NYSE:XPO opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. XPO has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

