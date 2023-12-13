Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

