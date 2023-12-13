Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

