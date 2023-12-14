10,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Plug Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in Plug Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 1,189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 131,132 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Up 9.7 %

PLUG stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

