10,923 Shares in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

BAESY stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

