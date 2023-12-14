7,600 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $4,073,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 85,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 70,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $2,061,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

