Addison Capital Co Has $4.76 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

