Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of ADC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after buying an additional 151,711 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

