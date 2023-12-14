Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,199 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 108,890 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

AKAM opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.