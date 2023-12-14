Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

