Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

