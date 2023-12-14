Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Apple by 805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 524,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,699,000 after buying an additional 466,381 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,948,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,604.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 227,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 218,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 25,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.