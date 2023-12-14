Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

Apple stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

