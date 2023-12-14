Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.