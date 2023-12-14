Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 10,708 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $118.24. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

