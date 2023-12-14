Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.25

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.25 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.60). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 591,421 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.66. The stock has a market cap of £391.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,232.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,319.36). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

