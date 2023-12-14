Barclays Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

JELD opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

