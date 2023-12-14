Barclays Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $55.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $32,973,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $34,770,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.