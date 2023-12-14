Barclays Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $69.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Skyline Champion by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.