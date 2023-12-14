Barclays Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

PHM opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.