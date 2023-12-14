Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.97

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $18.77. Beach Energy shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Beach Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

