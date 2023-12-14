BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Glenn W. Welling Buys 200,000 Shares

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRC Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $901.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

