Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $195.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

