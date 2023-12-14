California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $130,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

